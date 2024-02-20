Has the world completely forsaken Sudan?
The war in Sudan which entered its ninth month last week continues to cause extreme suffering for millions across the country and in neighboring states, with women and children experiencing the conflict's impacts most acutely. Recent fighting in eastern and southern Sudan -- including in areas that had been spared the worst of the conflict up until mid-December -- has added to the trauma and displacement experienced by so many, and compounded fears for what's next...has the world completely isolated Sudan?