/Hamas rejects reported plan for U.S. Gaza takeover, population relocation

Published: Sep 02, 2025, 17:44 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 17:44 IST
Hamas has strongly rejected a reported proposal by the U.S. to turn Gaza into a trusteeship under American control, with the potential relocation of its population. The Washington Post cited a 38-page plan envisioning Gaza as a future tech hub and tourist destination. Hamas called the idea “a new occupation,” asserting that Gaza is not for sale and remains part of the Palestinian homeland. The U.S. has not officially confirmed the plan.