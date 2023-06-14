Greta Thunberg 'calls out' those in positions of power | COP28

The bond climate change conference was launched on June 5th this year and is designed to prepare discussions and decisions for adoption at the COP28 to be held in UAE later this year in December. A COP28 Preparatory Conference was held today in Germany where various climate activists including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg spoke in bond COP28 Preparatory conference today, where Greta accused those in power of acting in their own interests and that as an activist her role is to call them out and tell the truth. Keep watching to know what she said.