Greenpeace: Long abandoned fuel tanker near Yemen port could 'explode at any moment'

Jun 04, 2021, 12:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Greenpeace warned that a long-abandoned fuel tanker off war-torn Yemen’s coast could 'explode at any moment'. It suspects that the tanker's explosion will lead to a catastrophic oil spill.
