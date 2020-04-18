Gravitas: Wuhan raises its death toll by 50% | Coronavirus Outbreak

Apr 18, 2020, 05.20 PM(IST)
China's Wuhan has revised its death toll by 50%. The officials say 1,290 more people have died due to the coronavirus. WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you why China is being accused of under-reporting its coronavirus figures.