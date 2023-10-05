Gravitas: US President Biden's dog removed from White House | Is the secret service scared of a dog?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
US President Biden's dog, Commander, has been removed from the White House after several biting incidents. Reports say Commander was creating a hazardous workplace for the Secret Service Agents. Is the White House suited to host pets? Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

