Gravitas US Edition: What does the China-Pak-Taliban nexus mean for South Asia?

Sep 23, 2021, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
China & Pakistan are aligning their policies to make the Taliban sway to their tunes. What does this nexus mean for South Asia? How worried should India be? Palki Sharma discusses the security repercussions with a special panel of guests.
Read in App