Gravitas US Edition: Black Lives Matter Movement: A WION Ground Report

Sep 22, 2021, 12:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
In the summer of 2020, America burnt in the flames of racial inequality. Millions rallied to tell the world that 'Black Lives Matter' Today, a memorial near the White House serves as a symbol of that movement. Here's a Ground Report by Palki Sharma
