Gravitas: U.S. being flooded with Chinese spies? | PLA-linked men enter America

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Is America being flooded with Chinese agents? There are reports of thousands of military-age Chinese men illegally entering America through the country's southern border. Reports claim these men have similar haircut, tattoos and clothes. Why is China sending an army of agents into the U.S.? What is Beijing's game plan?

