Gravitas | UK's killer nurse: Lucy Letby sentenced to life in prison

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
British nurse Lucy Letby has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others at the hospital. She has been labelled the country's worst baby serial killer in recent times. Molly Gambhir tells you more.

