Gravitas: Ukraine sacks six top defence officials | Is this Zelensky dealing with corruption?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 01:15 AM IST
Ukraine has sacked six Deputy Defence Ministers and its Secretary of Defence. The Ministry has still not issued an explanation for the firings. Earlier this year, the Former Defence Minister was sacked due to alleged corruption scandals. Is Zelensky trying to wipe out corrupt top officials? Molly Gambhir tells you more.

