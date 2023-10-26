Gravitas | UK: Meat-eating drops to lowest point since 1970s

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
UK meat consumption falls to the lowest level since records began. Per capita meat consumption in the UK fell by 14% between 2012 and 2022, according to new government figures from the department for the environment and rural affairs (defra).

