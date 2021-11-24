Gravitas: Turkish Lira sinks, investors lose confidence | How has Erdogan's experiment backfired?

Nov 24, 2021, 11:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Apple has halted all sales in Turkey as the Lira continues to sink further. How did Turkey, which was once the fastest-growing G20 economy come to such a pass? Palki Sharma tells you why Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 'economic experiments' are to blame.
