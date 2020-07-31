Gravitas: The Story Of Noor | The Forgotten Spy

Jul 31, 2020, 01.30 AM(IST)
Noor Inayat Khan was a British spy of Indian origin during the World War-II. Britain will soon put her face on a coin in a bid to honour heroes from the ethnic minority communities. WION's Palki Sharma brings you Noor's forgotten story.