Gravitas: The Rajapaksas are planning a comeback already

Published: Jul 15, 2022, 12:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Gotabaya Rajapaksa is on the run. But his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa has decided to stay in Sri Lanka. Reports say, he is already planning his next comeback. Palki Sharma tells you more.
