Gravitas: The Islamic State has China on its hit list

Oct 22, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Does the ISIS-K have China on its hit list? Afghanistan suffered two suicide bombings this month. ISIS-K is said to be recruiting Uighur & Baloch fighters. Palki Sharma tells you why China could be a target for ISIS.
