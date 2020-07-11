Gravitas: Tatas in talks to buyout AirAsia India

Jul 11, 2020, 01.30 AM(IST)
The Tata Group is in talks to buyout AirAsia's stake in the joint venture - AirAsia India. This comes at a time when the pandemic has put AirAsia's future in doubt. WION's Palki Sharma tells you more.