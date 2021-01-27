Gravitas: Sri Lanka accused of Human Rights violation

Jan 27, 2021, 12.10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The United Nations has called Sri Lanka's enforced cremations a violation of Human Rights. Since March 2020, Colombo has forced Muslims to cremate their loved ones lost to the Wuhan Virus. WION's Molly Gambhir brings you a report.
