Gravitas: South Africa is sending troops to Mozambique

Jul 29, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
16 African Nations have united to battle 'Jihadist Terror' in Mozambique. Rwanda, Botswana & South Africa are sending troops to take on Al-Shabab which wants to establish an 'Islamic Caliphate' in the country. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
