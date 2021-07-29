LIVE TV
Gravitas
OLYMPICS
World
India
S Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
OLYMPICS
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Gravitas: South Africa is sending troops to Mozambique
Jul 29, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
16 African Nations have united to battle 'Jihadist Terror' in Mozambique. Rwanda, Botswana & South Africa are sending troops to take on Al-Shabab which wants to establish an 'Islamic Caliphate' in the country. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
Read in App