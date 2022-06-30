Gravitas: Rupee hits record low against US dollar

Published: Jun 30, 2022, 12:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Indian rupee crossed 79 against the US dollar amid rising fears of a recession. Agencies are predicting a Euro-zone recession in the last quarter of 2022. Are governments doing enough to curb this slowdown? Palki Sharma tells you.
