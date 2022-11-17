Gravitas | Qatar 2022: The money going into the games

Published: Nov 17, 2022, 12:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The FIFA World Cup is just 4 days away. Any idea how much money Qatar has spent to host the games? Upwards of $230 Billion. Priyanka Sharma brings you a report on the money that goes into these games.
