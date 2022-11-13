Gravitas Plus: What should you feel about Qatar hosting the FIFA World Cup?

Published: Nov 13, 2022, 08:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
What should you feel about Qatar 2022? Qatar is accused of bribing FIFA and labour abuses. The country also criminalises homosexuality. Should you overlook all of this? Does moral accountability end with sports? Listen in to Priyanka Sharma.
