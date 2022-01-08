Gravitas Plus: The Metaverse Explained

Jan 08, 2022, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Gravitas Plus | 2022 is expected to be the year of Metaverse. A virtual universe where reality meets imagination. How safe is it going to be? Will it make our lives better or will it manipulate our perception of reality? Palki Sharma decodes.
Read in App