Gravitas Plus: PM Modi's 'Wed in India' Push: A Trillion-Dollar Opportunity

With a staggering annual expenditure of nearly $130 billion, the Indian wedding industry is not just a celebration of love but also a trillion-dollar economic opportunity. PM Modi says that the Indian economy could take advantage of the international allure of the big, lavish Indian weddings by showcasing India as a premier wedding destination. On this episode of Gravitas Plus, we explore the economics behind India's booming wedding industry and how it has the potential to redefine the country's brand.