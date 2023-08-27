Gravitas Plus: ISRO's Next Big Projects Will Blow Your Mind | Sun, Venus, and Beyond | Watch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
From conquering the Moon to studying the Sun up close, India's space agency is set to redefine space exploration. This is what ISRO's visionary roadmap looks like as it aims to unlock the secrets of the universe one mission at a time Join @mollygambhir on #GravitasPlus for more.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos