'We will not forgive. We will not forget': Ukraine's Zelensky says Russian shelling plans 'deliberate murder'
Almost 2 million flee Ukraine in ‘fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since WWII’: UN
Watch: Ukrainian girl sings 'Let It Go', moves hearts from Kyiv’s bomb shelter
US 'working actively' on deal for Polish fighter jets to Ukraine
At ICJ, Ukraine and Russia to fight again but over ‘genocide claim’
Indian PM Narendra Modi to speak with Ukrainian President Zelensky
Indian student shot at in Kyiv crosses into Poland, thanks officials
After Visa, Mastercard suspension, Russia to issue cards using China's UnionPay
Gravitas Plus | Crude oil skyrockets: How Ukraine war will hit your household budget
Mar 07, 2022, 11:00 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Putin's war on Ukraine will take a toll on you. Today, Brent Crude neared $140/barrel. Prices of wheat, corn and sunflower oil are soaring too. Soon, air tickets will become expensive, so will other essential commodities. Listen in to Palki Sharma.
