Gravitas Plus | Crude oil skyrockets: How Ukraine war will hit your household budget

Mar 07, 2022, 11:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Putin's war on Ukraine will take a toll on you. Today, Brent Crude neared $140/barrel. Prices of wheat, corn and sunflower oil are soaring too. Soon, air tickets will become expensive, so will other essential commodities. Listen in to Palki Sharma.
