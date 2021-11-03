LIVE TV
Gravitas: Pakistan lifts ban on TLP, allows radical outfit to contest polls
Nov 03, 2021, 11:15 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
The Pakistan govt has lifted the ban on Tehreek-E-Labbaik, allowing the group to contest elections. The TLP enjoys widespread support in Pakistan. How could this compromise prove risky for Imran Khan? Palki Sharma explains
