Gravitas: Pak leaders descend to anti-Semitic jibes

Jul 21, 2021, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Pakistan's opposition leader Maryam Nawaz abused PM Imran Khan's children, saying they were 'raised in the lap of Jews'. Has the leadership normalised anti-Semitism? What is Pakistan's relationship with the Jewish community?
Read in App