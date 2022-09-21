Gravitas: Nepal's President is at 'war' with the govt

Published: Sep 21, 2022, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Nepal is on the verge of another political crisis. The President is refusing to ratify a citizenship bill. The govt has accused her of violating the constitution. With 2 months left for polls, where are things heading? Priyanka Sharma explains.
