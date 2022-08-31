Gravitas: Nepal suspends Gorkha recruitment under Agnipath scheme

Published: Aug 31, 2022, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Nepal has 'stalled' the recruitment of Gorkhas in the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme. Kathmandu has apprehensions over the 4-year-term of recruits as part of the scheme. How has India responded? Palki Sharma Upadhyay brings you a report.
Read in App