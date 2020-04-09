Gravitas: Nature unleashes healing touch in India | Coronavirus Lockdown

Apr 09, 2020, 12.30 AM(IST)
Nature has unleashed its healing touch amid a nationwide lockdown in India. New Delhi has entered its 3rd week of clean air. The residents of Jalandhar woke up to the sight of the majestic Himalayas. WION's Palki Sharma gets you more.