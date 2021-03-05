Gravitas: Myanmar coup: 64 killed in 33 days

Mar 05, 2021, 11.35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
64 people have been killed in 33 days since the #MyanmarCoup. Among those dead is a 25-yr-old university student who was shot in the heart. There are blackouts, internet shutdowns & state brutality
