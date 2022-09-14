Gravitas: More countries to dump the British king as their head of state?

Published: Sep 14, 2022, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
With King Charles III now at the helm of the British monarchy, many commonwealth realms are moving to remove the monarch as their head of state. Also, is the commonwealth itself losing its relevance? Listen in to Molly Gambhir.
