Gravitas: Mexico Ends Abortion Ban | Travel Curbs For Pregnant Woman Proposed In U.S.

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Mexico Supreme Court has decriminalised abortion. Meanwhile in U.S. Texas, local 'trafficking' is making it a crime to transport anyone to get an abortion on roads within the city or county limits. Priyanka Sharma tells you more.

