Gravitas: Mainland China is getting the "Xinjiang Treatment"

Published: Sep 01, 2022, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Over 100 million citizens are believed to be under pandemic restrictions in China. In the name of Zero Covid, people in China are being subjected to the same level of surveillance and authoritarian excesses as Xinjiang. Palki Sharma tells you more.
