Gravitas: Macron hosts heavy metal band after losing bet

May 26, 2021, 12:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
What happens when a President loses a bet? French President Emmanuel Macron had to sit through a 'brutal' rendition of a lullaby at the Élysée Palace. The performance was truly 'killer'. Palki Sharma tells you more.
