Gravitas: Kamala Harris in Southeast Asia after Afghan debacle

Aug 26, 2021, 01:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The US Vice President is on a 7-day tour of Southeast Asia to rally the anti-China alliance. But after the debacle in Afghanistan, will America's partners march on Washington's orders? WION's Palki Sharma tells you.
