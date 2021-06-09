Gravitas: Joe Biden in Europe: All you need to know

Jun 09, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
6,500 cops, 150 sniffer dogs, drones & helicopters have reached UK'S Cornwall town ahead of Joe Biden's first overseas visit. Biden will attend the G7, NATO & EU summits. He will also meet Queen Elizabeth II, Erdogan & Putin.
