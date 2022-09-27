Gravitas: Italy set to get a 'far-right' government

Published: Sep 27, 2022
Italy is all set to get a far-right government. Giorgia Meloni-led 'Brothers of Italy' has claimed 43% of the vote and is on track to come to power. The development has unnerved many European leaders. Why? Molly Gambhir tells you.
