Gravitas: Is Nirav Modi's extradition a done deal?

Feb 26, 2021, 12.15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A UK court has ordered the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi. Is the extradition a done deal? What are the potential challenges? How long could it take? WION's Palki Sharma tells you all you need to know.
