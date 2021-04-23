Gravitas: Indonesia has less than 72 hours to save 53 crew members

Apr 23, 2021, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Indonesia has less than 72 hours to rescue 53 crew members aboard a missing submarine. An oil slick - is the only possible sign of the missing vessel. WION’s Palki Sharma tells you more about the rescue effort. 
