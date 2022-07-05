Gravitas: Indian start-ups fired 12,000 employees in 2022

Published: Jul 05, 2022, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian start-ups fired more than 12,000 employees in the first half of 2022. Companies are struggling to raise funds amid recession fears in the global market. Is the honeymoon over for Indian start-ups? Palki Sharma tells you.
