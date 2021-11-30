Gravitas: India helps Africa amid Omicron alert

Nov 30, 2021, 11:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Southern Africa has been hit with travel bans after reporting the new Omicron variant. But Europe - with 42 cases of the same variant - faces no such bans. Palki Sharma tells you why such discriminatory policies created Omicron in the first place.
