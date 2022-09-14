Gravitas: In Xinjiang, people are starving to death

Published: Sep 14, 2022, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
For over 40 days now, Xinjiang has been under a total lockdown. Authorities are locking up residents in their homes. Patients are being coerced to take tradition Chinese medicine. Priyanka Sharma tells you more.
