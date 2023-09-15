Gravitas: Hunter Biden indicted on gun charges | Will President Biden's reputation go south?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
53-year-old Hunter Biden has been indicted on gun charges. It's for the first time that a sitting U.S. President's son has been indicted on federal criminal charges. Special Counsel Weiss now plans to indict Hunter on tax fraud. What is next for Hunter?

