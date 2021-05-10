Gravitas: Hundreds injured as Israeli cops storm Al-Aqsa mosque

May 10, 2021, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Jerusalem descended into chaos after Israeli police unleashed a wave of violence on Palestinian protesters- injuring more than 300 of them. Palki Sharma tells you why Palestinians are protesting and how the world has reacted to Israel's crackdown.
Read in App