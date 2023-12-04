Gravitas: Hugs over milk?

At Dumble Farm, cow cuddling is more than just a gimmick; it's a therapeutic experience. Struggling with the challenges of the dairy industry, Fiona Wilson transformed her farm into a haven for those seeking relaxation and joy. For £50, visitors can wrap their arms around Highland cows like Morag and let their worries melt away. This creative shift from dairy to cuddly is not just for kicks; it's a serious business now. Could this innovative stress relief method spread globally?