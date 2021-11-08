Gravitas | Haqqanis "fail" in their attempt to takeover Afghan Cricket Board

Nov 08, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The bitter battle for power within the Taliban is out in the open. The Haqqanis tried to attempt a "coup" at the Afghanistan Cricket Board. Reports say armed supports of Mullah Baradar stormed the office & beat up officials. Molly Gambhir has more.
Read in App