Gravitas: France to shut 7 mosques over radical leaning

Oct 29, 2021, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
France will shut down 7 mosques by the end of this year over alleged radical leanings. Rights groups and activists are accusing President Macron of targeting Muslims in the name of anti-terror operations. Palki Sharma tells you more.
