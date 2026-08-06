/Millionaires look beyond London & Dubai

Published: Aug 06, 2026, 12:16 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 12:16 IST
Global wealth flows are shifting as high-net-worth individuals increasingly look beyond traditional financial hubs such as London and Dubai. Türkiye is seeking to position itself as an attractive destination for wealthy investors and families searching for new opportunities amid changing tax policies, geopolitical uncertainty, and market volatility. With governments competing to attract international capital, residency seekers, and entrepreneurs, the landscape of global wealth migration is evolving rapidly.